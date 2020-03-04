Markets

New Strong Buy Stocks for March 4th

Contributor
Tirthankar Chakraborty Zacks
Published

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This publicly owned investment manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus

 

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. price-consensus-chart | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote

Berry Corporation (BRY): This independent upstream energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

Berry Corporation Price and Consensus

 

Berry Petroleum Corporation Price and Consensus

Berry Petroleum Corporation price-consensus-chart | Berry Petroleum Corporation Quote

A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN): This company that provides software and hardware solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

A10 Networks, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

A10 Networks, Inc. Price and Consensus

A10 Networks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | A10 Networks, Inc. Quote

Calix, Inc. (CALX): This company that provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Calix, Inc Price and Consensus

 

Calix, Inc Price and Consensus

Calix, Inc price-consensus-chart | Calix, Inc Quote

Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP): This company that engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

Installed Building Products, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Installed Building Products, Inc. Price and Consensus

Installed Building Products, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Installed Building Products, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.

See their latest picks free >>


Click to get this free report

Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP): Free Stock Analysis Report

Calix, Inc (CALX): Free Stock Analysis Report

Berry Petroleum Corporation (BRY): Free Stock Analysis Report

A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN): Free Stock Analysis Report

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular