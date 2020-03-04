New Strong Buy Stocks for March 4th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This publicly owned investment manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Berry Corporation (BRY): This independent upstream energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN): This company that provides software and hardware solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

Calix, Inc. (CALX): This company that provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP): This company that engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

