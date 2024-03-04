New Strong Buy Stocks for March 4th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

McEwen Mining Inc. MUX: This mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.5% over the last 60 days.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. APAM: This investment management company which provides investment strategies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

Northern Trust Corporation NTRS: This financial holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

Demant A/S WILYY: This hearing healthcare and audio technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.

Perfect Corp. PERF: This beauty and fashion tech solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 275% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.