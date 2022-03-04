New Strong Buy Stocks for March 4th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Bel Fuse BELFB: This company which manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 255.6% over the last 60 days.

Henry Schein HSIC: This company which is a leading distributor of health care products and services across the globe has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

Lithia Motors LAD: This one of the leading automotive retailers of new and used vehicles, and related services in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

MRC Global MRC: This company which is one of the leading distributors of pipes, valves and fittings (PVF), and related products and services used majorly in oil and gas industry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.3% over the last 60 days.

Pilgrim's Pride PPC: This company which is engaged in the processing, production, marketing and distribution of frozen, fresh as well as value-addd chicken products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

