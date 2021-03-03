New Strong Buy Stocks for March 3rd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (MCBS): This bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT): This holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.8% over the last 60 days.

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM): This company that is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and minimally prepared chicken has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Vale S.A. (VALE): This mining company engaged in the mining of iron ore and pellets, nickel, manganese and ferro-alloys, gold, nickel, copper, kaolin, bauxite, alumina, aluminum, and potash, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.8% over the last 60 days.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO): This broad-line designer, manufacturer and supplier of sophisticated material handling products and integrated material handling solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

