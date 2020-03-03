New Strong Buy Stocks for March 3rd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH): This integrated healthcare services and products company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

China Distance Education Holdings Limited (DL): This company that provides online and offline education services, and sells related products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

First American Financial Corporation (FAF): This company that provides financial services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

PRA Group, Inc. (PRAA): This financial and business services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP): This oilfield services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

