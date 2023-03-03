New Strong Buy Stocks for March 3rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Associated British Foods ASBFY: This diversified international food, ingredients and retail group which is one of Europe's largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 day.

Associated British Foods PLC Price and Consensus

Associated British Foods PLC price-consensus-chart | Associated British Foods PLC Quote

Playa Hotels & Resorts PLYA: This company which owns, operates, and develops resorts primarily in Mexico and the Caribbean, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Price and Consensus

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. price-consensus-chart | Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Quote

Heidrick & Struggles International HSII: This company that serves the executive talent and leadership needs of the world's top organizations as the premier provider of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Quote

CGI Group GIB: This company which provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

CGI Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

CGI Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CGI Group, Inc. Quote

Ameriprise Financial AMP: This company which provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CGI Group, Inc. (GIB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Associated British Foods PLC (ASBFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.