New Strong Buy Stocks for March 3rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Arch Capital Group ACGL: This company which offers insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance across the world has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Axcelis Technologies ACLS: This company which is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

Collegium Pharmaceutical COLL: This specialty pharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.9% over the last 60 days.

Sonic Automotive SAH: This company which is a leading automotive retailers in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Textainer Group TGH: This company which is the worlds largest lessor of intermodal containers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3 % over the last 60 days.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.