New Strong Buy Stocks for March 3rd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Arch Capital Group ACGL: This company which offers insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance across the world has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 4.2% over the last 60 days.
Arch Capital Group Ltd. Price and Consensus
Arch Capital Group Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Arch Capital Group Ltd. Quote
Axcelis Technologies ACLS: This company which is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.
Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus
Axcelis Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Quote
Collegium Pharmaceutical COLL: This specialty pharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.9% over the last 60 days.
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. Price and Consensus
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. Quote
Sonic Automotive SAH: This company which is a leading automotive retailers in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
Sonic Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus
Sonic Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sonic Automotive, Inc. Quote
Textainer Group TGH: This company which is the worlds largest lessor of intermodal containers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3 % over the last 60 days.
Textainer Group Holdings Limited Price and Consensus
Textainer Group Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | Textainer Group Holdings Limited Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days
Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."
Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.See them now >>
Click to get this free report
Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS): Free Stock Analysis Report
Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH): Free Stock Analysis Report
Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL): Free Stock Analysis Report
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL): Free Stock Analysis Report
Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.