New Strong Buy Stocks for March 31st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) : This bank holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Movado Group, Inc. (MOV) : This company that designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34% over the last 60 days.

Movado Group Inc. Price and Consensus

Movado Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Movado Group Inc. Quote

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) : This provider of commercial, business, and retail banking services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Dow Inc. (DOW) : This provider of various materials science solutions for consumer care, infrastructure, and packaging markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.2% over the last 60 days.

Dow Inc. Price and Consensus

Dow Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dow Inc. Quote

Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR) : This provider of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.8% over the last 60 days.

Investar Holding Corporation Price and Consensus

Investar Holding Corporation price-consensus-chart | Investar Holding Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

