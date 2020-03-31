New Strong Buy Stocks for March 31st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Hanger, Inc. (HNGR): This provider and distributor of O&P devices and components, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

Hanger Inc. Price and Consensus

Hanger Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hanger Inc. Quote

MYR Group Inc. (MYRG): This provider of electrical construction services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

MYR Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

MYR Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MYR Group, Inc. Quote

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD): This marketer and distributor of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

US Foods Holding Corp. Price and Consensus

US Foods Holding Corp. price-consensus-chart | US Foods Holding Corp. Quote

EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME): This provider of electrical and mechanical construction has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

EMCOR Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

EMCOR Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | EMCOR Group, Inc. Quote

Evercore Inc. (EVR): This independent investment banking advisory firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

Evercore Inc Price and Consensus

Evercore Inc price-consensus-chart | Evercore Inc Quote

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?

Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.