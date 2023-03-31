New Strong Buy Stocks for March 31st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Urban Outfitters URBN: This lifestyle specialty retailer that offers fashion apparel and accessories, footwear, home decor and gifts products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. Price and Consensus

Urban Outfitters, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Urban Outfitters, Inc. Quote

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C BWMX: This company which operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico with primarily focus on the home organization and solutions segment, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Price and Consensus

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C price-consensus-chart | Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Quote

The Kroger Co. KR: This company which operates as a food and drug retailer in the United State, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 day.

The Kroger Co. Price and Consensus

The Kroger Co. price-consensus-chart | The Kroger Co. Quote

International Money Express IMXI: This company which offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the district of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as through out Latin America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. Price and Consensus

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. price-consensus-chart | INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. Quote

Global Ship Lease GSL: This rapidly growing containership charter company which owns and charters out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Global Ship Lease, Inc. Price and Consensus

Global Ship Lease, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Global Ship Lease, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Kroger Co. (KR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. (IMXI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (BWMX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.