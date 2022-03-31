New Strong Buy Stocks for March 31st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure SOI: This company which designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 115.8% over the last 60 days.

Trivago TRVG: This company which provides internet-related services and products in the fields of hotels, lodging, and metasearch, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 100% over the last 60 days.

Chico's FAS CHS: This company which serves the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

LCNB LCNB: This company which provides banking services in Ohio, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 5.2% over the last 60 days.

First Business Financial Services FBIZ: This company which provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

