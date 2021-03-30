New Strong Buy Stocks for March 30th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Aegion Corporation (AEGN) : This company that provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Aegion Corporation Price and Consensus

Aegion Corporation price-consensus-chart | Aegion Corporation Quote

Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) : This company that designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles, and related parts and accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.

Thor Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Thor Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Thor Industries, Inc. Quote

Lennar Corporation (LEN) : This single-family attached and detached homes builder has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.5% over the last 60 days.

Lennar Corporation Price and Consensus

Lennar Corporation price-consensus-chart | Lennar Corporation Quote

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) : This company that manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Price and Consensus

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Quote

The Brink's Company (BCO) : This company that provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.5% over the last 60 days.

The Brink's Company Price and Consensus

The Brink's Company price-consensus-chart | The Brink's Company Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

