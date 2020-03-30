New Strong Buy Stocks for March 30th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

PLDT Inc. (PHI): This telecommunications company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA): This biotechnology companyhas seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.9% over the last 60 days.

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (CVTI): This provider of transportation and logistics services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR): This developer of therapies for neurological disorders has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

CyberOptics Corporation (CYBE): This developer and manufacturer of high precision sensing technology solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

