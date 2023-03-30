New Strong Buy Stocks for March 30th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

HireQuest, Inc. HQI: This company that provides temporary staffing solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

Embecta Corp. EMBC: This medical device company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.6% over the last 60 days.

Solo Brands, Inc. DTC: This direct-to-consumer lifestyle branded products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. GSBD: This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. ARLP: This a diversified natural resource company primarily dealing in coal has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

