New Strong Buy Stocks for March 30th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

CF Bankshares CFBK: This company that operates as the bank holding company for CFBank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23% over the last 60 days.

International Money Express IMXI: This company that offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

Movado Group MOV: This company which is one of the world's premier watchmaker has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.9% over the last 60 days.

WilliamsSonoma WSM: This multi-channel specialty retailer of premium quality home products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

Arcos Dorados ARCO: This company that operates as a franchisee of McDonald's has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.