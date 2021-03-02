New Strong Buy Stocks for March 2nd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII): This company that provides its customers the opportunity to obtain ownership of high-quality, durable products under flexible rental purchase agreements with no long-term obligation, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.6% over the last 60 days.

RentACenter, Inc. Price and Consensus

RentACenter, Inc. price-consensus-chart | RentACenter, Inc. Quote

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM): This operator of specialty hospitals and outpatient rehabilitation clinics has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.4% over the last 60 days.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation Price and Consensus

Select Medical Holdings Corporation price-consensus-chart | Select Medical Holdings Corporation Quote

UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI): This company that is focussed on construction and retailing wood products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.9% over the last 60 days.

UFP Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

UFP Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | UFP Industries, Inc. Quote

L Brands, Inc. (LB): This retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products and accessories, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.2% over the last 60 days.

L Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus

L Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | L Brands, Inc. Quote

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG): This retailer of jewelry, watches and associated products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Signet Jewelers Limited Price and Consensus

Signet Jewelers Limited price-consensus-chart | Signet Jewelers Limited Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?

Last year's 2020Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

AccessZacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM): Free Stock Analysis Report



RentACenter, Inc. (RCII): Get Free Report



L Brands, Inc. (LB): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.