New Strong Buy Stocks for March 2nd
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:
Genesco Inc. (GCO): This company that operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
Macy's, Inc. (M): This omnichannel retail organization has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
Fly Leasing Limited (FLY): This company that purchases and leases commercial aircraft has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.
Medifast, Inc. (MED): This company that manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI): This company that provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
