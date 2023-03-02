New Strong Buy Stocks for March 2nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Publicis Groupe PUBGY: This global advertising and communications company which offers a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 day.

Publicis Groupe SA Price and Consensus

Publicis Groupe SA price-consensus-chart | Publicis Groupe SA Quote

MercadoLibre MELI: This Argentina based companywhich is one of the largest e-commerce platforms in Latin America based on unique visitors and page views, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

MercadoLibre, Inc. Price and Consensus

MercadoLibre, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MercadoLibre, Inc. Quote

CNO Financial Group CNO: This holding company which operated throughout the U.S. develops, administers and markets supplemental health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

CNO Financial Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CNO Financial Group, Inc. Quote

Air Liquide AIQUY: This French company which provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

Air Liquide Price and Consensus

Air Liquide price-consensus-chart | Air Liquide Quote

WPP WPP: This marketing communication services company that provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

WPP PLC Price and Consensus

WPP PLC price-consensus-chart | WPP PLC Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Is THIS the Ultimate New Clean Energy Source? (4 Ways to Profit)

The world is increasingly focused on eliminating fossil fuels and ramping up use of renewable, clean energy sources. Hydrogen fuel cells, powered by the most abundant substance in the universe, could provide an unlimited amount of ultra-clean energy for multiple industries.

Our urgent special report reveals 4 hydrogen stocks primed for big gains - plus our other top clean energy stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Publicis Groupe SA (PUBGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Air Liquide (AIQUY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

WPP PLC (WPP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.