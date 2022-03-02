New Strong Buy Stocks for March 2nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

AGCO AGCO: This leading manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.

AdvanSix ASIX: This company is a producer and supplier of Nylon 6 materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

Alcoa AA: This global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.8% over the last 60 days.

Centennial Resource Development CDEV: This company is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It primarily develops unconventional hydrocarbon reserves in the Delaware Basin, a part of the prolific Permian Basin, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.9% over the last 60 days.

Houlihan Lokey HLI: This is an investment bank which focuses on mergers and acquisitions, financings, financial restructurings and financial advisory services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.5 % over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





