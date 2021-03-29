New Strong Buy Stocks for March 29th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) : This company that manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.3% over the last 60 days.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Winnebago Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Winnebago Industries, Inc. Quote

RH (RH) : This retailer in the home furnishings has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

RH Price and Consensus

RH price-consensus-chart | RH Quote

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) : This television broadcasting and digital media company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc Price and Consensus

Nexstar Media Group, Inc price-consensus-chart | Nexstar Media Group, Inc Quote

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI) : This bank holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. Quote

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC) : This company that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.

Horizon Bancorp IN Price and Consensus

Horizon Bancorp IN price-consensus-chart | Horizon Bancorp IN Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO): Get Free Report



RH (RH): Get Free Report



Nexstar Media Group, Inc (NXST): Free Stock Analysis Report



Horizon Bancorp IN (HBNC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.