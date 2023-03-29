New Strong Buy Stocks for March 29th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Nucor NUE: This company which is a leading producer of structural steel, steel bars, steel joists, steel deck and cold finished bars in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

WPP WPP: This marketing communications services company which provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, United Kingdom, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 day.

Stellus Capital Investment SCM: This closed-end, non-diversified management investment company with an investment objective to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C BWMX: This company which operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico with primarily focus on the home organization and solutions segment, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

International Money Express IMXI: This company which offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the district of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as throughout Latin America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

