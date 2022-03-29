New Strong Buy Stocks for March 29th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

PBF Energy PBF: This company which is a leading refiner of crude, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 51.8% over the last 60 days.

Target Hospitality TH: This company which is a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.

Teck Resources TECK: This company which is engaged in the exploration for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.9% over the last 60 days.

DCP Midstream Partners DCP: This company which is a leading energy infrastructure firm, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% over the last 60 days.

Rimini Street RMNI: This company which provides enterprise software support services to education and the public sector, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

