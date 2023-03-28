New Strong Buy Stocks for March 28th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Constellium CSTM: This company which develops innovative, value-added aluminium products for aerospace, automotive and packaging markets and applications, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.7% over the last 60 days.

Constellium SE Price and Consensus

Constellium SE price-consensus-chart | Constellium SE Quote

Atkore ATKR: This company which is a manufacturer and distributor of electrical raceway productsand offers steel tubes and pipes, electrical conduit, armoured wire and cable, cable trays, metal framing systems and building components, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.

Atkore Inc. Price and Consensus

Atkore Inc. price-consensus-chart | Atkore Inc. Quote

Avis Budget Group CAR: This company which operates as a leading vehicle rental operator in North America, Europe and Australasia, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 day.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Avis Budget Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Avis Budget Group, Inc. Quote

Bloomin' Brands BLMN: This casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus

Bloomin' Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Bloomin' Brands, Inc. Quote

ICF International ICFI: This company which is a provider of professional services and technology-based solutions to government and commercial clients, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

ICF International, Inc. Price and Consensus

ICF International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ICF International, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

