New Strong Buy Stocks for March 28th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Tyson Foods TSN: This company which is the biggest U.S. chicken company and produces, distributes and markets chicken, beef, pork as well as prepared foods, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 60 days.

Tri Pointe Homes TPH: This company which is involved in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.

ArcBest ARCB: This company which provides freight transportation services and solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.2% over the last 60 days.

AGCO AGCO: This company which is a leading manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts in United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

WilliamsSonoma WSM: This company which is a multi-channel specialty retailer of premium quality home products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 8.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

