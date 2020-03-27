New Strong Buy Stocks for March 27th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX): This provider of a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. Price and Consensus

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. Quote

Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID): This developer and seller of software, hardware, and integrated solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Avid Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Avid Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Avid Technology, Inc. Quote

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO): This owner and operator of a chain of grocery stores has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Price and Consensus

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. price-consensus-chart | Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Quote

Orion Energy Systems, Inc (OESX): This designer and developer of energy management systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.8% over the last 60 days.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Orion Energy Systems, Inc. Quote

Navient Corporation (NAVI): This provider of education loan management and business processing solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Navient Corporation Price and Consensus

Navient Corporation price-consensus-chart | Navient Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.