New Strong Buy Stocks for March 27th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Caesars Entertainment CZR: This diversified gaming and hospitality company which generates revenue through gaming operations that include mobile, online gaming and sports betting, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.6% over the last 60 days.

Momo MOMO: This company which provides mobile social and entertainment platform primarily in China, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 day.

United Rentals URI: This company which is the largest equipment rental company in the world with rental locations in United States, Canada and Europe, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

Urban Outfitters URBN: This lifestyle specialty retailer that offers fashion apparel and accessories, footwear, home decor and gifts products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Global Ship Lease GSL: This rapidly growing containership company which owns and charters out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

