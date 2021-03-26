New Strong Buy Stocks for March 26th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

AAR Corp. (AIR): This independent provider of aviation services to commercial and government customers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14% over the last 60 days.

AAR Corp. Price and Consensus

AAR Corp. price-consensus-chart | AAR Corp. Quote

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO): This mining metallurgical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.9% over the last 60 days.

Southern Copper Corporation Price and Consensus

Southern Copper Corporation price-consensus-chart | Southern Copper Corporation Quote

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT): This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35% over the last 60 days.

Newtek Business Services Corp. Price and Consensus

Newtek Business Services Corp. price-consensus-chart | Newtek Business Services Corp. Quote

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN): This independent energy company engaged in finding and producing oil and natural gas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Devon Energy Corporation Price and Consensus

Devon Energy Corporation price-consensus-chart | Devon Energy Corporation Quote

Professional Holding Corp. (PFHD): This financial holding company for Professional Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.5% over the last 60 days.

Professional Holding Corp. Price and Consensus

Professional Holding Corp. price-consensus-chart | Professional Holding Corp. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

