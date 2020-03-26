Markets

New Strong Buy Stocks for March 26th

Tirthankar Chakraborty Zacks
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX): This company that provides telecommunications services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

CB Financial Services, Inc. (CBFV): This company that provides various banking products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ): This company that develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN): This company that owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

CyberOptics Corporation (CYBE): This company that develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Most Popular