New Strong Buy Stocks for March 26th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX): This company that provides telecommunications services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.
America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Price and Consensus
America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Quote
CB Financial Services, Inc. (CBFV): This company that provides various banking products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
CB Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus
CB Financial Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CB Financial Services, Inc. Quote
National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ): This company that develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.
National Beverage Corp. Price and Consensus
National Beverage Corp. price-consensus-chart | National Beverage Corp. Quote
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN): This company that owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Price and Consensus
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. price-consensus-chart | Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Quote
CyberOptics Corporation (CYBE): This company that develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
CyberOptics Corporation Price and Consensus
CyberOptics Corporation price-consensus-chart | CyberOptics Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.5% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>
Click to get this free report
National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ): Free Stock Analysis Report
CyberOptics Corporation (CYBE): Free Stock Analysis Report
CB Financial Services, Inc. (CBFV): Free Stock Analysis Report
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN): Free Stock Analysis Report
America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.