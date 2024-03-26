New Strong Buy Stocks for March 26th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK: This shipping company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.1% over the last 60 days.

Demant A/S WILYY: This healthcare and audio technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.

Tesco PLC TSCDY: This grocery retailer company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.

Upwork Inc. UPWK: This online recruitment services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA HENKY: This diversified consumer products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

