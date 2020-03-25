New Strong Buy Stocks for March 25th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

RELX PLC (RELX): This company that provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

RELX PLC Price and Consensus

RELX PLC price-consensus-chart | RELX PLC Quote

Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR): This company that provides a suite of data analytics and management products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Cloudera, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cloudera, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cloudera, Inc. Quote

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN): This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation Price and Consensus

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation price-consensus-chart | Horizon Technology Finance Corporation Quote

Ooma, Inc. (OOMA): This company that creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Ooma, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ooma, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ooma, Inc. Quote

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC): This company that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. Price and Consensus

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.

Click here for the 6 trades >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.