New Strong Buy Stocks for March 25th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

RELX PLC (RELX): This company that provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

RELX PLC Price and Consensus

 

Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR): This company that provides a suite of data analytics and management products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Cloudera, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN): This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation Price and Consensus

 

Ooma, Inc. (OOMA): This company that creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Ooma, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC): This company that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

