New Strong Buy Stocks for March 25th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. EBMT: This bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. Price and Consensus

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. Quote

International Seaways, Inc. INSW: This oil tanker company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.

International Seaways Inc. Price and Consensus

International Seaways Inc. price-consensus-chart | International Seaways Inc. Quote

NVR, Inc. NVR: This homebuilder company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.6% over the last 60 days.

NVR, Inc. Price and Consensus

NVR, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NVR, Inc. Quote

Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL: This luxury home builder company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.

Toll Brothers Inc. Price and Consensus

Toll Brothers Inc. price-consensus-chart | Toll Brothers Inc. Quote

OPAL Fuels Inc. OPAL: This company which provides renewable energy has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 43.9% over the last 60 days.

OPAL Fuels Inc. Price and Consensus

OPAL Fuels Inc. price-consensus-chart | OPAL Fuels Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVR, Inc. (NVR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

International Seaways Inc. (INSW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OPAL Fuels Inc. (OPAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.