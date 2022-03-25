New Strong Buy Stocks for March 25th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Clean Harbors CLH: This company which provides environmental and industrial services in North America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.

Clean Harbors, Inc. Price and Consensus

Clean Harbors, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Clean Harbors, Inc. Quote

Meridian Bioscience VIVO: This company which is a fully integrated life science company that manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic test kits, purified reagents and biopharmaceutical enabling technologies, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days.

Meridian Bioscience Inc. Price and Consensus

Meridian Bioscience Inc. price-consensus-chart | Meridian Bioscience Inc. Quote

EOG Resources EOG: This company which is primarily involved in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17% over the last 60 days.

EOG Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

EOG Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | EOG Resources, Inc. Quote

Target TGT: This general merchandise retailer company which offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, frozen items, apparel, accessories, home decor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, beauty, household essentials and other merchandise, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Target Corporation Price and Consensus

Target Corporation price-consensus-chart | Target Corporation Quote

Columbia Sportswear COLM: This company which designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Columbia Sportswear Company Price and Consensus

Columbia Sportswear Company price-consensus-chart | Columbia Sportswear Company Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.