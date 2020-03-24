New Strong Buy Stocks for March 24th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX): This company that provides telecommunications services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Price and Consensus

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Quote

Genesco Inc. (GCO): This company that operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessorieshas seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Genesco Inc. Price and Consensus

Genesco Inc. price-consensus-chart | Genesco Inc. Quote

Regional Management Corp. (RM): This diversified consumer finance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

Regional Management Corp. Price and Consensus

Regional Management Corp. price-consensus-chart | Regional Management Corp. Quote

Danaos Corporation (DAC): This company that owns and operates containerships has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Danaos Corporation Price and Consensus

Danaos Corporation price-consensus-chart | Danaos Corporation Quote

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT): This company that provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutionshas seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Insight Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus

Insight Enterprises, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Insight Enterprises, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.

A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.