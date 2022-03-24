New Strong Buy Stocks for March 24th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Assertio ASRT: This specialty pharmaceutical company which provides medicines in the areas of neurology, pain and inflammation, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 75% over the last 60 days.

Assertio Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Assertio Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Assertio Holdings, Inc. Quote

Capri Holdings CPRI: This company which provides women’s and men’s accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear, as well as wearable technology, watches, jewelry, eyewear and a full line of fragrance products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

Capri Holdings Limited Price and Consensus

Capri Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | Capri Holdings Limited Quote

Grindrod Shipping GRIN: This company which owns and operates a diversified fleet of owned, long-term chartered-in and joint-venture owned dry bulk and liquid-bulk vessels, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Price and Consensus

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Quote

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics OCDX: This company which provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC Price and Consensus

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC price-consensus-chart | Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC Quote

Knowles KN: This company which is a premier provider of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions, serving the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, automotive and industrial markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Knowles Corporation Price and Consensus

Knowles Corporation price-consensus-chart | Knowles Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



