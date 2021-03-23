New Strong Buy Stocks for March 23rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM): This specialty retailer of high-quality products for home has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.5% over the last 60 days.

WilliamsSonoma, Inc. Price and Consensus

WilliamsSonoma, Inc. price-consensus-chart | WilliamsSonoma, Inc. Quote

BHP Group (BHP): This company that is engaged in the natural resources business has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR Quote

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ): This solar module producer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.9% over the last 60 days.

Canadian Solar Inc. Price and Consensus

Canadian Solar Inc. price-consensus-chart | Canadian Solar Inc. Quote

Olin Corporation (OLN): This vertically-integrated global manufacturer and distributor of chemical products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Olin Corporation Price and Consensus

Olin Corporation price-consensus-chart | Olin Corporation Quote

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG): This company that is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Pretium Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

Pretium Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Pretium Resources, Inc. Quote

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.