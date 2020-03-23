Markets

New Strong Buy Stocks for March 23rd

Contributor
Tirthankar Chakraborty Zacks
Published

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX): This company that provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd Price and Consensus

 

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. Price and Consensus

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. price-consensus-chart | ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd Quote

Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU): This company that manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Malibu Boats, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Malibu Boats, Inc. Price and Consensus

Malibu Boats, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Malibu Boats, Inc. Quote

Azul S.A. (AZUL): This company that provides passenger and cargo air transportation services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

AZUL SA Price and Consensus

 

AZUL SA Price and Consensus

AZUL SA price-consensus-chart | AZUL SA Quote

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX): This company that manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.8% over the last 60 days.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Orion Energy Systems, Inc. Quote

CB Financial Services, Inc. (CBFV): This company that provides various banking products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

CB Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

CB Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

CB Financial Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CB Financial Services, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Free: Zacks’ Single Best Stock Set to Double

Today you are invited to download our latest Special Report that reveals 5 stocks with the most potential to gain +100% or more in 2020. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This pioneering tech ticker had soared to all-time highs and then subsided to a price that is irresistible. Now a pending acquisition could super-charge the company’s drive past competitors in the development of true Artificial Intelligence. The earlier you get in to this stock, the greater your potential gain.

See 5 Stocks Set to Double>>


Click to get this free report

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX): Free Stock Analysis Report

Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU): Free Stock Analysis Report

CB Financial Services, Inc. (CBFV): Free Stock Analysis Report

AZUL SA (AZUL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (ASX): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular