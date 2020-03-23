New Strong Buy Stocks for March 23rd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX): This company that provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU): This company that manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Azul S.A. (AZUL): This company that provides passenger and cargo air transportation services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX): This company that manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.8% over the last 60 days.

CB Financial Services, Inc. (CBFV): This company that provides various banking products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

