New Strong Buy Stocks for March 23rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. ARI: This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 16% over the last 60 days.
Universal Technical Institute, Inc. UTI: This transportation and technical training programs company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.7% over the last 60 days.
Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN: This consumer products retailer and wholesaler has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. ARLP: This a diversified natural resource company primarily dealing in coal has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.
APi Group Corporation APG: This company that provides safety, specialty, and industrial services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
