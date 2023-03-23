New Strong Buy Stocks for March 23rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. ARI: This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 16% over the last 60 days.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price and Consensus

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance price-consensus-chart | Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Quote

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. UTI: This transportation and technical training programs company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.7% over the last 60 days.

Universal Technical Institute Inc Price and Consensus

Universal Technical Institute Inc price-consensus-chart | Universal Technical Institute Inc Quote

Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN: This consumer products retailer and wholesaler has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. Price and Consensus

Urban Outfitters, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Urban Outfitters, Inc. Quote

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. ARLP: This a diversified natural resource company primarily dealing in coal has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Price and Consensus

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Quote

APi Group Corporation APG: This company that provides safety, specialty, and industrial services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

APi Group Corporation Price and Consensus

APi Group Corporation price-consensus-chart | APi Group Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Is THIS the Ultimate New Clean Energy Source? (4 Ways to Profit)

The world is increasingly focused on eliminating fossil fuels and ramping up use of renewable, clean energy sources. Hydrogen fuel cells, powered by the most abundant substance in the universe, could provide an unlimited amount of ultra-clean energy for multiple industries.

Our urgent special report reveals 4 hydrogen stocks primed for big gains - plus our other top clean energy stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

APi Group Corporation (APG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.