New Strong Buy Stocks for March 23rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Atlas Technical Consultants ATCX: This company which provides technical testing, inspection engineering and consulting services based in Austin Texas, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 29.2% over the last 60 days.

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. Price and Consensus

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. Quote

ArcBest ARCB: This company which provides freight transportation services and solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.2% over the last 60 days..

ArcBest Corporation Price and Consensus

ArcBest Corporation price-consensus-chart | ArcBest Corporation Quote

International Money Express IMXI: This company which offers wire transfer and other processing services to customers in Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Latin America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. Price and Consensus

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. price-consensus-chart | INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. Quote

Westlake Corp. WLK: This company which is a global producer and supplier of materials and innovative higher value-added chemicals and building products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.

Westlake Corp. Price and Consensus

Westlake Corp. price-consensus-chart | Westlake Corp. Quote

The Buckle BKE: This company which is a leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

Buckle, Inc. The Price and Consensus

Buckle, Inc. The price-consensus-chart | Buckle, Inc. The Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





Investor Alert: Legal Marijuana Looking for big gains?

Now is the time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $13.5 billion in 2021 to an expected $70.6 billion by 2028.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could kick start an even greater bonanza for investors. Zacks Investment Research has recently closed pot stocks that have shot up as high as +147.0%.

You’re invited to immediately check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.