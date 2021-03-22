New Strong Buy Stocks for March 22nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU): This provider of advanced semiconductor solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.

Micron Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Micron Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Micron Technology, Inc. Quote

TowneBank (TOWN): This provider of retail and commercial banking services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.6% over the last 60 days.

Towne Bank Price and Consensus

Towne Bank price-consensus-chart | Towne Bank Quote

MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF): This provider of community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Mvb Financial Corp. Price and Consensus

Mvb Financial Corp. price-consensus-chart | Mvb Financial Corp. Quote

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD): This Texas-based independent exploration and production company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Price and Consensus

Pioneer Natural Resources Company price-consensus-chart | Pioneer Natural Resources Company Quote

Veritiv Corporation (VRTV): This provider of business-to-business distribution solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 80% over the last 60 days.

Veritiv Corporation Price and Consensus

Veritiv Corporation price-consensus-chart | Veritiv Corporation Quote

