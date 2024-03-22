New Strong Buy Stocks for March 22nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Comfort Systems USA FIX: This company which, is a national provider of comprehensive heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair and replacement services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% over the last 60 days.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Price and Consensus

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Quote

General Motors GM: This company which is one of the world’s largest automakers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 day.

General Motors Company Price and Consensus

General Motors Company price-consensus-chart | General Motors Company Quote

Vertiv VRT: This company which provides digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Vertiv Holdings Co. Price and Consensus

Vertiv Holdings Co. price-consensus-chart | Vertiv Holdings Co. Quote

Gladstone Commercial GOOD: This is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation Price and Consensus

Gladstone Commercial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Gladstone Commercial Corporation Quote

Reynolds Consumer Products REYN: This consumer branded and private label products company that produces and sells branded and store-brand products which includes cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. Price and Consensus

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. price-consensus-chart | Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.