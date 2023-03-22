New Strong Buy Stocks for March 22nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Bank OZK OZK: This company that provides retail and commercial banking services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

HireQuest, Inc. HQI: This company that provides temporary staffing solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

Trinity Capital Inc. TRIN: This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW: This company which provides cybersecurity solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days.

WPP plc WPP: This creative transformation company that provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

