New Strong Buy Stocks for March 22nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Alcoa AA: This company which is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 81.6% over the last 60 days.

Houlihan Lokey HLI: This investment banking company which focuses on mergers and acquisitions, financings, financial restructurings and financial advisory services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

Rush Enterprises RUSHA: This company which operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Columbia Sportswear COLM: This company which is engaged in the sourcing, marketing and distribution of outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment in the United States and internationally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Meridian Bioscience VIVO: This fully integrated life science company that manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative biopharmaceutical and healthcare products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

