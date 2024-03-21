New Strong Buy Stocks for March 21st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF: This specialty retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.9% over the last 60 days.
Henkel AG & Co. HENKY: This This diversified consumer products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.
Proto Labs, Inc. PRLB: This digital fabrication company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. LMAT: This vascular medical device company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.
GATX Corporation GATX: This railcar leasing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.