New Strong Buy Stocks for March 21st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. SMFG: This company that provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Price and Consensus

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc price-consensus-chart | Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Quote

Deutsche Telekom AG DTEGY: This integrated telecommunication services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Deutsche Telekom AG Price and Consensus

Deutsche Telekom AG price-consensus-chart | Deutsche Telekom AG Quote

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. HSII: This company that provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Quote

Associated British Foods plc ASBFY: This diversified food, ingredients, and retail company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Associated British Foods PLC Price and Consensus

Associated British Foods PLC price-consensus-chart | Associated British Foods PLC Quote

International Money Express, Inc. IMXI: This money remittance services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. Price and Consensus

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. price-consensus-chart | INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Associated British Foods PLC (ASBFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. (IMXI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.