New Strong Buy Stocks for March 21st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Target Hospitality TH: This company which owns and operates customized housing communities for hospitality solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 50% over the last 60 days.

Target Hospitality Corp. Price and Consensus

Target Hospitality Corp. price-consensus-chart | Target Hospitality Corp. Quote

Timken Steel TMST: This company which is engaged in manufacturing alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.4% over the last 60 days.

Timken Steel Corporation Price and Consensus

Timken Steel Corporation price-consensus-chart | Timken Steel Corporation Quote

Tyson Foods TSN: This company which is the biggest producer, distributes and marketer of chicken, beef, pork as well as prepared foods in United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 60 days.

Tyson Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus

Tyson Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tyson Foods, Inc. Quote

Clean Harbors CLH: This company which is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America for hazardous waste incinerators, landfills and treatment, storage and disposal facilities, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.

Clean Harbors, Inc. Price and Consensus

Clean Harbors, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Clean Harbors, Inc. Quote

Stride LRN: This company which is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.

Stride, Inc. Price and Consensus

Stride, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Stride, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.