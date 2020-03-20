New Strong Buy Stocks for March 20th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS): This company that provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID): This company that develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR): This company that provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI): This company that operates a digital in-theater network has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR): This investment bank and asset management firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

