Markets

New Strong Buy Stocks for March 20th

Contributor
Tirthankar Chakraborty Zacks
Published

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS): This company that provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Price and Consensus

1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. price-consensus-chart | 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Quote

Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID): This company that develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Avid Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Avid Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Avid Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Avid Technology, Inc. Quote

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR): This company that provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Price and Consensus

 

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Price and Consensus

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Quote

National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI): This company that operates a digital in-theater network has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

National CineMedia, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

National CineMedia, Inc. Price and Consensus

National CineMedia, Inc. price-consensus-chart | National CineMedia, Inc. Quote

Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR): This investment bank and asset management firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Piper Jaffray Companies Price and Consensus

 

Piper Jaffray Companies Price and Consensus

Piper Jaffray Companies price-consensus-chart | Piper Jaffray Companies Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.

See their latest picks free >>


Click to get this free report

Piper Jaffray Companies (PIPR): Free Stock Analysis Report

National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI): Free Stock Analysis Report

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR): Free Stock Analysis Report

1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS): Free Stock Analysis Report

Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular