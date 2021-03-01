New Strong Buy Stocks for March 1st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI): This global healthcare solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.6% over the last 60 days.

Ternium S.A. (TX): This producer of a variety of steel products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.8% over the last 60 days.

The Mosaic Company (MOS): This producer of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 79.4% over the last 60 days.

Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL): This manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY): This designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium quality footwear and apparel has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.