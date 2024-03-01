New Strong Buy Stocks for March 1st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Banco Macro S.A. BMA: This company which provides various banking products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.3% over the last 60 days.

Cardinal Health, Inc. CAH: This healthcare services and products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL: This cruise company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

SPX Technologies, Inc. SPXC: This company that supplies infrastructure equipment has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Rithm Capital Corp. RITM: This financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

