New Strong Buy Stocks for March 1st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Sasol SSL: This company which is engaged in the mining and processing of coal and also produces chemicals, explores and refines crude oil, and manufactures fertilizers and explosives, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

Sasol Ltd. Price and Consensus

Sasol Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Sasol Ltd. Quote

Textron TXT: This global multi-industry company that manufactures aircraft, automotive engine components and industrial tools, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

Textron Inc. Price and Consensus

Textron Inc. price-consensus-chart | Textron Inc. Quote

Ingredion INGR: This company which specializes in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 day.

Ingredion Incorporated Price and Consensus

Ingredion Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Ingredion Incorporated Quote

Baidu BIDU: This Beijing-based Chinese-language Internet search provider which also offers online marketing services to its customers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Baidu, Inc. Price and Consensus

Baidu, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Baidu, Inc. Quote

Henry Schein HSIC: This company which is a leading distributor of health care products and services across the globe, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.0% over the last 60 days.

Henry Schein, Inc. Price and Consensus

Henry Schein, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Henry Schein, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Textron Inc. (TXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sasol Ltd. (SSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.