New Strong Buy Stocks for March 1st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Archer Daniels Midland ADM: This company which is one of the leading producers of food and beverage ingredients as well as goods made from various agricultural products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 11% over the last 60 days.

Arrow Electronics ARW: This world’s largest distributors of electronic components and enterprise computing products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.

Clean Harbors CLH: This leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.6% over the last 60 days.

Nucor NUE: This company which is a leading producer of structural steel, steel bars, steel joists, steel deck and cold finished bars in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Packaging Corporation of America PKG: This company which is one of the largest producer of containerboard products and a leading producer of uncoated freesheet paper in North America has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





